Sector Gamma As Raised Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $1.53 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased by $382,800 Its Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 33,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 2.99M shares traded or 53.19% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 34,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 229,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, up from 194,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.90M shares traded or 259.36% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 50,576 shares to 203,925 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 39,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,354 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

