Sector Gamma As Raised Agilent Technologies (A) Position; As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Market Value Declined, Dalton Investments Boosted by $832,419 Its Stake

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 289,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.58 million, up from 280,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 286,424 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 14,410 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For 21Vianet Group – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) CEO Alvin Wang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2018.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 132,700 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Inc by 129,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,600 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Knew Prolonged 737 MAX Grounding Could Happen – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilent completes BioTek buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hillenbrand, Inc.’s (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.