Sector Gamma As Position in Anthem (ANTM) Cut as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Communications (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Position

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 73,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 1.22 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Amazon Communications Inc (AMZN) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,754 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Amazon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 0.36% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Partner Invest Lp, California-based fund reported 610 shares. Wright owns 4,305 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.37% or 2,356 shares. Sfe Counsel has 2,591 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt accumulated 15,500 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management owns 642 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma holds 19,307 shares. Mai Cap invested in 7,790 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,680 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Insight 2811 Inc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 373 shares. 253 were reported by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 5,278 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $64.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.