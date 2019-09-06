Sector Gamma As Maintains Position in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO); As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $439,445

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $229.77. About 916,082 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 294,932 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,195 shares. 106,321 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 16,115 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 130,913 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 70,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 156,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artal Sa stated it has 400,000 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1.25M shares. California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.3% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 589,896 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 25,430 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 143,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Group reported 115,841 shares stake. 97,651 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Company.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares to 119,352 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

