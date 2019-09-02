Sector Gamma As Lowered Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding as Shares Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) as Stock Declined

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 49,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 788,051 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackhill Inc accumulated 0.12% or 26,240 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 242 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Vanguard has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hl Financial Ltd Co owns 10,230 shares. State Street reported 30.77M shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability owns 56,992 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 5.89M shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Natl Registered Advisor has invested 0.14% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 43.10 million shares. Tctc Holding Limited Liability owns 10,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,024 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,734 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,251 shares. Asset One invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.53% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability reported 95,896 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,658 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 32,997 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 66,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Westport Asset Management has 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 135,213 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 1.39% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).