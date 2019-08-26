Sector Gamma As Lowered Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish NOW Inc. (DNOW) Last Week

Sector Gamma As decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 34,700 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Sector Gamma As holds 280,351 shares with $22.54M value, down from 315,051 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 457,447 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed

Among 2 analysts covering Now (NYSE:DNOW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Now has $18 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 37.34% above currents $11.65 stock price. Now had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) rating on Monday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $1400 target. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. See NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 220,111 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold NOW Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has 77,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.19M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Manhattan has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.04% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 37,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 166,762 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Federated Pa holds 0% or 33,752 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 7,405 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 231,734 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 52,590 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 51,669 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 11.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is 28.61% above currents $69.46 stock price. Agilent Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of A in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Street owns 13.48M shares. 118,514 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt Limited. Twin Inc holds 0.53% or 134,670 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 165 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 244,775 were reported by Cookson Peirce. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 478,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 144,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 787,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Skylands Limited stated it has 3,150 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 142,670 shares stake. 285,442 were reported by Nomura Holdg Incorporated.

Sector Gamma As increased Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 44,200 shares to 379,777 valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 230,000 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) was raised too.