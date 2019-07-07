Sector Gamma As Increases Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Cooper Cos (COO) Position as Stock Price Rose

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.71 million shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 29,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 43,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 278,597 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 903 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research reported 21,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.03% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 1,194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,528 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 770 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 6,167 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 4,100 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pnc Ser invested in 0.02% or 55,012 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 9,367 shares. Findlay Park Llp accumulated 1.67% or 612,748 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares to 5,194 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

