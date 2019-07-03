Sector Gamma As Increases Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Franklin Resources Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 913,715 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.60M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 2.49M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

