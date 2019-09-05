Sector Gamma As Increases Position in Biogen (BIIB); As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 9,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 7,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $10.41 during the last trading session, reaching $426.05. About 405,790 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Watson Sees Calm, Stable Bond Market (Video); 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 09/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 18/05/2018 – RIB SOFTWARE: BLACKROCK HELD 4.03% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 15

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $224.37. About 772,202 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 16,000 shares to 343,081 shares, valued at $33.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings.