Sector Gamma As Holds Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 540,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 815,363 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21 million, up from 275,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 9.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 144,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 578,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.62 million, up from 434,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 6.48 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

