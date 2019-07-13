Sector Gamma As Holds Holding in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.70 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 871,628 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 27,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 6.21M shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 66,776 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 844 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Investec Asset holds 269,509 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 143,571 shares. Discovery Lc Ct invested in 1.65M shares. 633,301 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 89,716 shares. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 211,519 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 1.17M shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 9,540 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Pivotal raises $200 mln for IPO – PE Hub” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 303,475 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 897,343 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 336 shares. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 168,107 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 8,820 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 195 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 314,083 shares. 673,100 were accumulated by Spark Investment Ltd Liability Company. Pointstate Lp holds 0.09% or 193,712 shares. Putnam Investments Llc accumulated 398,275 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 84,909 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Comerica Bancorporation has 29,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 83,143 shares to 88,076 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,502 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).