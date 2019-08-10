Sector Gamma As Holds Holding in Biogen (BIIB); Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose While Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Stake

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97M, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 132,912 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation owns 23,814 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management holds 0.31% or 5.48 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management holds 238,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,700 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1.31M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 26,107 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,422 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares to 338,770 shares, valued at $62.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.23% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Levin Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 3,728 shares. Clearbridge, a New York-based fund reported 8.59M shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 5,663 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 180,753 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Asset Management One has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 103,162 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 1,565 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 29,693 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.66% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 527 shares stake. Eagle Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 61,760 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru reported 21 shares stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.