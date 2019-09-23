Sector Gamma As Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Upped by $864,234 as Share Value Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 13,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 79,653 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 65,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 423,939 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 315,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 3.73 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.57 million were reported by Chevy Chase Tru. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 7,456 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Callahan Lc reported 108,998 shares. Mcmillion Management reported 27,924 shares. 421,867 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Torray Limited Com holds 1.63% or 112,518 shares. Oakworth holds 0.54% or 20,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bouchey Fincl has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Aristotle Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Management Limited invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 75,543 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,639 shares. Park Oh holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 339,020 shares. Greatmark Invest stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,074 shares to 115,126 shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 30,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,844 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orbimed Advsr has 79,607 shares. Cap International Limited Ca has invested 0.32% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,045 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 84,135 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 549,995 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP has 6,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 17,392 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 110 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Street owns 2.12 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 43,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 6,834 shares.