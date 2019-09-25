Sector Gamma As Has Upped By $9.61 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bunzl PLC has GBX 2700 highest and GBX 2050 lowest target. GBX 2183.33’s average target is 5.94% above currents GBX 2061 stock price. Bunzl PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 2490 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 2250 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, May 31. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. Barclays Capital maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2550 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 29. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BNZL in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2380.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2540.00 New Target: GBX 2380.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

Sector Gamma As increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 87.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As acquired 34,094 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Sector Gamma As holds 73,107 shares with $20.63M value, up from 39,013 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $63.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $247.68. About 125,614 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

Sector Gamma As decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 133,681 shares to 445,056 valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 33,952 shares and now owns 185,042 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

