Sector Gamma As Has Trimmed By $2.00 Million Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding; Farallon Capital Management Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position By $25.44 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 225,160 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)'s stock rose 15.65%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.12 million shares with $240.28M value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $79.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 3.48M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Sector Gamma As decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 19.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 15,000 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)'s stock rose 20.93%. The Sector Gamma As holds 62,906 shares with $8.42M value, down from 77,906 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.40B valuation. The stock increased 3.88% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $155.32. About 920,127 shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,724 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 53 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.72% or 13,890 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Cipher LP invested in 27,466 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Kbc Nv has invested 0.18% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 381,518 are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 265,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 273,073 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company. 17,454 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -11.15% below currents $155.32 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Sector Gamma As increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 144,380 shares to 578,737 valued at $37.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 44,200 shares and now owns 379,777 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.75 million for 17.03 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought 5,075 shares worth $544,142.

Among 11 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $143.17’s average target is 9.47% above currents $130.79 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 273,543 shares to 806,938 valued at $279.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 186,576 shares and now owns 1.96 million shares. Transunion was reduced too.