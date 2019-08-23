Sector Gamma As Has Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position; Last Week CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Coverage

Sector Gamma As decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 14.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 193,200 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Sector Gamma As holds 1.12 million shares with $42.80 million value, down from 1.31M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 455,739 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 3.99% above currents $24.04 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Capital One. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 49,462 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 32.01 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of CTRE April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap Inc invested in 0.13% or 6,353 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 6.44M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 362,840 shares. Dana Investment Advsr stated it has 27,074 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 7,805 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% or 13,647 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 1,057 shares. Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 88,906 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 49,463 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Limited Com holds 28,852 shares. Optimum Inv reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.07 million for 27.98 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.