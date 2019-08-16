Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding as Share Price Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Market Valuation Rose

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 49,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.40% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 584,272 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 25/05/2018 – APOLLO’S AZELBY IS SAID TO DEPART ONE YEAR AFTER JOINING FIRM; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis stock flat in rising sector after analyst says it looks overvalued – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Tenet To Spin-Off Conifer – Forbes” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Data Points to Cannabis Emergence as a Viable Part of Cancer Treatment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,604 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 98,329 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 214,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Corp holds 0.04% or 54,660 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Parametrica Mngmt owns 7,096 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. West Family Invests, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.79M shares. Nantahala Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.91% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 2.12M shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc holds 0.48% or 1.66 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 726,870 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 186,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.42% or 430,796 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Lpl Ltd Com accumulated 76,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 6.83M shares. Concourse Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 191,753 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co holds 450,384 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 35,469 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 11,715 are held by Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor. Knott David M accumulated 322,708 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 12,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.25M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 500 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 14,000 shares.