Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding; Toronto (TD) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increased Position by $2.03 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 947,546 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 248,096 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction

