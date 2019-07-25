Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $1.94 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 28.18 million shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.84. About 2.22M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/03/2018 – Goldman chief Jörg Kukies named as German deputy finance minister; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 455,700 were reported by Focused Invsts Limited Liability Com. Pictet National Bank And Tru Ltd owns 1.37% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,305 shares. World Investors reported 1.05 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.08% or 3,456 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 1,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,364 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 2,881 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 5,345 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability has 1,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3,940 shares. Brinker holds 0.08% or 10,443 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 730 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 0.16% or 150,535 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares to 254,501 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,906 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Keybank Association Oh has 722,424 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil reported 1.19% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,548 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,427 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.23% or 19,775 shares. Park Oh holds 0.09% or 34,548 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amg Funds Lc reported 24,282 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Lc invested in 125,000 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc invested 0.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 11,599 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 5,814 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 206,189 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Mngmt accumulated 17,605 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.