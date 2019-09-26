Sector Gamma As Has Cut Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Mercer Intl (MERC) Stake By $429,780

Sector Gamma As decreased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 50,576 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Sector Gamma As holds 203,925 shares with $5.53 million value, down from 254,501 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 6,892 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) stake by 76.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 28,652 shares as Mercer Intl Inc (MERC)’s stock declined 7.26%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 8,848 shares with $137,000 value, down from 37,500 last quarter. Mercer Intl Inc now has $817.09M valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 9,019 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 51,363 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Foundry Lc invested in 0.33% or 535,804 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 311,312 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 93,246 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 41,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 108 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 499,105 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 121,972 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp invested in 0% or 103,694 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 1.39M shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 404,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Lc invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Citigroup reported 21,428 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 239,298 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. On Friday, August 23 MORFITT MARTHA A M bought $110,000 worth of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 10,000 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS) stake by 154,000 shares to 282,300 valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adient Plc (Call) stake by 37,200 shares and now owns 42,700 shares. Harley Davidson Inc (Put) (NYSE:HOG) was raised too.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $24.28M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As increased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 34,664 shares to 197,299 valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2. It also upped Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 45,870 shares and now owns 102,913 shares. Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01 million shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated owns 42,431 shares. Voya Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 468,114 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100,722 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 102,740 shares. Qs Ltd reported 7,400 shares. 34,328 were reported by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Victory Mngmt invested in 1,539 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.26% or 415,079 shares in its portfolio. C Ww Wide Gru Inc Hldg A S accumulated 334,366 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,162 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 1.49 million shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 53,192 shares.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

