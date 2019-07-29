Sector Gamma As Has Cut Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Lifted by Fort Point Capital Partners Llc

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, down from 489,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.55 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 144,380 shares to 578,737 shares, valued at $37.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.54M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 0.05% stake. Bartlett holds 547,660 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 261 shares. Natixis LP has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 24,720 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 110,372 shares. Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 7,500 shares. 299,594 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. The Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 4,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Brighton Jones Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,813 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 658 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rothschild Capital Partners Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 10,507 shares. Zweig has 156,788 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 36,936 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 10,906 shares. 9,321 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il reported 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Marco Inv Management has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 275,820 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Chemung Canal Trust has 1.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eqis Management stated it has 3,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co accumulated 53,300 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 16 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,377 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).