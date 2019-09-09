Sector Gamma As Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.70 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Sprott Has Cut Its Stake by $945,000

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 32,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 298,733 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, up from 266,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 48,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,000 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,363 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

