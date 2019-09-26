Sector Gamma As Has Boosted By $723,072 Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Novartis A G (Put) (NVS) Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Novartis A G (Put) (NVS) stake by 254.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 58,300 shares as Novartis A G (Put) (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 81,200 shares with $7.42 million value, up from 22,900 last quarter. Novartis A G (Put) now has $199.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 260,512 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 23/03/2018 – Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…

Sector Gamma As increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As acquired 51,648 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Sector Gamma As holds 431,425 shares with $6.42 million value, up from 379,777 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $225.46M valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.125. About 109,015 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $279,576 were bought by MAHAFFY PATRICK J on Friday, August 16.

Sector Gamma As decreased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 35,074 shares to 115,126 valued at $26.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 33,952 shares and now owns 185,042 shares. Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest Invsts stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 290,000 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Orbimed Advsr accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 392,919 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Lp owns 1.65 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Quantbot Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 473,111 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Oppenheimer And Company Inc stated it has 29,955 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 339,887 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 206,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt stated it has 12,500 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Echo Global Logistics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECHO) stake by 105,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $939,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 48,696 shares and now owns 1,304 shares. Proshares Tr (TBT) was reduced too.

