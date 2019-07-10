Sector Gamma As Decreased Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $9.87 Million as Share Value Declined; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Its Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Stock Price Rose

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 73,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.76. About 742,124 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.04% or 16,666 shares. Principal Gru reported 1.75 million shares. Daruma Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 247,766 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 348,477 shares. 8.14 million are owned by Ameriprise Fin. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 24,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 994,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential reported 689,322 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 639,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.17% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 148,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability accumulated 785,000 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 571,100 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.63 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 144,380 shares to 578,737 shares, valued at $37.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).