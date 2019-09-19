Sector Gamma As Decreased By $8.17 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB)’s Sentiment Is 2.08

Sector Gamma As decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 35,074 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Sector Gamma As holds 115,126 shares with $26.93M value, down from 150,200 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $235.17. About 1.15 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.47, from 0.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 27 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 13 sold and trimmed equity positions in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 1.72M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 107,206 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 424,359 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co reported 11,114 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.02% or 4,963 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 578,406 shares. First Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 16,632 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hills Fincl Bank stated it has 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.93% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northern Trust owns 2.88M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 4,246 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.14 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As increased Qiagen Nv stake by 26,511 shares to 423,501 valued at $17.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) stake by 148,848 shares and now owns 796,299 shares. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 15.17% above currents $235.17 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares with value of $27.21M were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 68,760 shares traded. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) has risen 3.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund for 136,724 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.01 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 248,577 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,099 shares.