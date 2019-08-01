Sector Gamma As Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Fsi Group Trimmed Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $4.61 Million; Shares Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.82M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 32,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 298,733 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, up from 266,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,500 shares to 39,013 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jackson Wealth Management Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 57,852 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.18% or 68,500 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qs owns 144,446 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Profund holds 0.12% or 44,740 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beech Hill has 3.46% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C Grp Hldg A S reported 535,582 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 489,705 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,947 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Llc has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,848 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 18,487 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 132,926 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 32,513 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 8,242 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 20,695 shares. Cambridge reported 123,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Co holds 644,053 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 98,683 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 42 were reported by Fin. Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0.05% or 48,703 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 27,797 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 47,100 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 24,131 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 151,513 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 57,943 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.85M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.