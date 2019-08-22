Sector Gamma As Continues to Hold Position in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO); Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Valuation Rose

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 83,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 238,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 154,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ANNOUNCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVING COMPROMISE OF A SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares to 254,501 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 49,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,684 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Hightower Lc accumulated 46,605 shares. Bb Biotech Ag has invested 0.64% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Barclays Pcl accumulated 159,682 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 32,254 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 37,656 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 119,825 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited reported 168,585 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware invested in 0% or 2,543 shares. 6,618 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 2.44M shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.03M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Ltd Partnership stated it has 16.23M shares or 19.84% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 4.50M shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Com invested in 112,319 shares. Paloma Mgmt Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs stated it has 4.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 441,259 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 111,000 shares in its portfolio. 240,960 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 141,600 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5.78 million shares. Summit Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 3.64M shares.