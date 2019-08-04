Sector Gamma As Boosted Its Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Declined; As Kennedy (KW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.06 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 3.08 million shares traded or 66.98% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 373,653 shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 133,600 shares to 763,676 shares, valued at $61.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,081 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Washington-based Parametric Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Geode Mngmt Limited owns 619,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 100 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Armistice Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.10 million shares. Sector Gamma As accumulated 379,777 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Redmile Gru owns 4.56 million shares. Cap holds 0% or 119,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.40 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 413,251 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 897,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Group accumulated 0% or 30,362 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Shares Down – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Jennison Assoc Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 940,791 shares or 0% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,640 shares. 113,818 were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Advisors. Sei holds 177,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 191,898 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 60,967 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 178,821 shares. 10,219 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp.