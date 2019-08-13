Sector Gamma As Boosted Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Dupont Capital Management Upped Stake by $481,833

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 1.71M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 20,471 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 19,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $360.7. About 126,818 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 23,649 shares to 134,912 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,107 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Services Network Limited Company reported 5,585 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 45,200 shares. Mariner Limited Company invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 442,240 are held by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 25,719 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 6,664 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Korea Corp stated it has 150,345 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Legacy Prtnrs reported 1,315 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP has 2.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 126,739 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Westfield Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.15% or 806,465 shares in its portfolio. Intll Invsts stated it has 119,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Street reported 3.40 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 59,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 97,148 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 65,982 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 619,011 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.01% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 72,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 29,543 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,929 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 6,579 shares.