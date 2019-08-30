Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stake; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Position By $318,000

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) stake by 461.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 180,944 shares as Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)’s stock rose 3.17%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 220,164 shares with $566,000 value, up from 39,220 last quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $291.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 332,520 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL TRIMS GAIN TO 10% AFTER 40% INTRADAY SPIKE; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Achieve Statistical Significance for Its Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL NAMES DEAN SCHORNO AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 06/03/2018 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL: DIDN’T REACH STAT. SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expected to Launch TAVALISSE in the U.S. in Late May; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: FDA Continuing Its Review of NDA, With PDUFA Date of April 17

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 6,000 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 20,000 shares with $1.07M value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $205.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl

Among 2 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $7’s average target is 302.30% above currents $1.74 stock price. Rigel had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay LP holds 2.13M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 17,332 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 23.39M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 16,712 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Kazazian Asset Management Llc reported 14,436 shares. First Manhattan Communications invested in 3,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech accumulated 175,895 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 279,579 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 7.94 million shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). 200,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 17,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. Schorno Dean L had bought 50,000 shares worth $106,544.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 9,300 shares to 4,900 valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 31,451 shares and now owns 9,146 shares. Urban Edge Pptys was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The California-based Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 60,700 shares. 685,345 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 824,878 shares. Wafra holds 0.05% or 28,120 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited reported 73,985 shares. 31,130 were reported by Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Llc reported 18,410 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,132 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Com holds 250,014 shares. 240,067 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Com. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).