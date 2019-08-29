Secor Capital Advisors LP Stake in Dynex Cap (DX) Has Raised by $672,264 as Stock Value Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (DX) by 728.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 112,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 127,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 15,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dynex Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 387,617 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1967.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 210,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 221,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 2.54M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: BUSINESS `NEVER BEEN IN STRONGER POSITION’: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: 2Q RASM Still Expected to Be Down 1% to 3%; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,600 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 63,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,667 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $79,279 activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BENEDETTI STEPHEN J bought $58,713.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 83,800 shares to 109,900 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Industrial Etf (XLI) by 377,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,748 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).