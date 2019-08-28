Secor Capital Advisors LP Position In Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Was Raised; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Has Cut by $1.09 Million Its Position

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 2.28M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 223.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 54,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 16,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 32,426 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 25.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,000 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 36,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,064 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call).

