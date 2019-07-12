Secor Capital Advisors LP Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Has Increased by $3.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.77. About 3.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 169,863 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 3.47 million shares to 423,663 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

