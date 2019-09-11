Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Proxima Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Olin (OLN) by $3.57 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 58.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 98,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 69,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 168,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 719,001 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 2.11M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. The insider Smith Vince J bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678 on Wednesday, May 8. VERMILLION TERESA M bought 230 shares worth $4,077. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was bought by Alderman Heidi S. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Olin Corporation (OLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $71.88 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Communication has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 13,852 are held by Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co. 97,883 are owned by Natixis. State Street holds 6.53M shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 222,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt owns 14,396 shares. Proxima Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.75% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 112,774 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 19.44 million shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 192,131 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 72,053 shares to 131,080 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call).

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.12 million for 44.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP holds 147,742 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Kestrel Invest Management has 3.36% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 355,925 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 104,509 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested in 0.06% or 3,195 shares. 1.08M are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 54 shares. Raymond James & has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 39,234 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 358,070 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Laurion Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 20,600 shares. Snow Cap LP invested 0.14% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Blair William And Comm Il holds 0% or 10,700 shares. National Insur Company Tx accumulated 185,325 shares.