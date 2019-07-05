Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake as Share Price Declined; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) by $468,264

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 1.74M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 12,208 shares to 39,222 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 1.77% or 798,340 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 339,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.32% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns invested in 507,938 shares or 1.41% of the stock. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Convergence Investment Prns Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 182,415 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 187,288 shares. Arlington Value Limited Liability Company holds 277,380 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 567,505 shares. Portland Counsel holds 12,250 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na owns 34,587 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,204 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Com owns 4.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.72 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 447,948 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & stated it has 8,408 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 127,159 shares. Citigroup reported 86,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 56.74 million are held by Capital Research Glob Investors. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 105,081 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 92,304 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP stated it has 1.16% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Westpac Corporation accumulated 40,362 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 10,950 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 313,968 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,878 shares. Innovations Ltd Company invested in 0.87% or 13,490 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Co has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2,116 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Noble Energy Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.