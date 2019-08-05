Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Holding in World Fuel Svcs (INT) as Shares Rose; As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Share Price Rose, Td Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 31,529 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 138,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 35,829 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 343,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 836,195 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.94M market cap company. The stock increased 8.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.16 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 82,581 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 0.12% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 8,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 531,348 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 0.02% stake. Brandes Invest LP stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Principal Grp Incorporated reported 293,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Lc owns 259,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 78,820 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,415 shares. D E Shaw owns 416,875 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 125,780 shares. 137,079 are owned by Qs Ltd Liability Corp.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares to 127,434 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,952 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).