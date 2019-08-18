Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered By $1.23 Million Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Among 5 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coeur Mining has $6.75 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 17.17% above currents $4.95 stock price. Coeur Mining had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold” on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5.5 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Friday, August 9 to “Hold” rating. See Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $5.5000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.2500 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 73.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,500 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 16,100 shares with $444,000 value, down from 61,600 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $251.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76 million shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 29.19% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 95,873 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,297 shares. State Street holds 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 391.61M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 374,249 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 190,000 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Capital Advisors reported 200,000 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burns J W And invested in 0.53% or 78,774 shares. Mitchell Management has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 40,722 shares. 30,065 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Lvw Advsrs Limited Co owns 9,917 shares. Westpac Corp reported 1.20 million shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.08% or 52,430 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Clearway Energy Inc stake by 72,053 shares to 131,080 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 33,418 shares and now owns 46,704 shares. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. Sandoval Brian E bought 1,750 shares worth $5,245. THOMPSON J KENNETH had bought 15,000 shares worth $43,935. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $71,000 was bought by Whelan Thomas S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 100 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 10 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 2.31 million shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Cipher L P holds 46,576 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 1.01 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Glenmede Trust Comm Na owns 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 60 shares. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 36,669 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 14,012 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.14M shares. Whittier Tru owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,573 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 6.41M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals