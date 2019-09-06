Secor Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding in Albany Intl (AIN); Gogo (GOGO) Share Value Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Its Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 1.29 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 133.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 8,709 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 3,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 41,231 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 6,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,828 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 85,528 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 101,234 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Susquehanna Group Llp owns 307,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco accumulated 179,226 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 334,848 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 23,826 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability Company holds 70,320 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Invsts reported 0% stake.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $298.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,000 was made by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H on Monday, August 19. JONES HUGH W bought $198,940 worth of stock.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 9,870 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).