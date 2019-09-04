Secor Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fedex (Put) (FDX); Motco Has Raised Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) as Shares Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 58451.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 57,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 57,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 8.00M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) Likely To Miss As Profit Impact From AMZN Remains Questionable – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,500 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 213,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares to 55,234 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,079 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

