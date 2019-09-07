Secor Capital Advisors LP Increased Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) as Stock Price Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Has Boosted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $643,552

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 307.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 16,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 21,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 265,943 shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 29,094 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,467 shares stake. Globeflex Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 38,818 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 4,197 were accumulated by Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers owns 106,929 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 13,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Intll Group reported 26,594 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1,068 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 24,106 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc holds 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) or 2,435 shares. Cna Corporation invested in 0.11% or 9,409 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 11,317 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares to 700 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Limited Liability invested in 17,000 shares. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 179,495 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 33,442 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Lynch And Associate In has 3.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 47,984 were accumulated by Jacobs And Comm Ca. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,702 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Drexel Morgan And Company has 27,451 shares. Whitnell Commerce holds 1.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 32,250 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 212,706 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 150,939 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perkins Coie Company owns 38,846 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio.