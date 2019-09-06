Secor Capital Advisors LP Holds Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC); Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Its Holding in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by $3.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 250,759 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $723.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 183,426 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25,091 shares to 206,623 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 52,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,861 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc..

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 63,042 shares to 8,802 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

