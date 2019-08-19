Secor Capital Advisors LP Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Decreased by $728,250 as Stock Value Declined; As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $752,000

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.50M shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 9,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 37,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 46,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 769,876 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Expeditors’ (EXPD) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 180,944 shares to 220,164 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 27,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,469 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 341,298 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 47,584 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt has 1,095 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 24,491 shares. Perkins Capital Incorporated owns 11,500 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 2,590 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 241,302 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 2.34% or 15.69 million shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 117,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44,820 shares to 46,376 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 329,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Roundup: Take-Two Jumps After Strong Q1 Beat, Record Engagement – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Corp holds 0.08% or 108,410 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.29% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 194 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has 1.11M shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.25% or 144,683 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp holds 1,148 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,432 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8,300 shares. 1,000 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,321 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Co owns 12,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 4,484 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.63% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 14,359 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.