Secor Capital Advisors LP Holding in Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Cut as Stock Declined; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Holding by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 500,318 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 3,106 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 131,495 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,479 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 26,849 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 12,562 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Moreover, Matarin Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 81,441 shares. Portolan Cap Lc holds 2% or 213,170 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 12,800 shares. Amer Gp Inc invested in 0% or 3,679 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 1,095 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 74,726 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,993 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0% or 5,015 shares. Horrell Management Inc reported 31,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 562,534 shares in its portfolio.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 4,984 shares to 8,709 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 33,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 76,140 shares. 71,663 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry And. Dubuque Fincl Bank Company invested in 0.02% or 408 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Middleton And Ma has 1,834 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. One Cap Mngmt owns 1,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc reported 2,253 shares stake. Security holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,686 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners Incorporated stated it has 13,800 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Reliant Limited Liability accumulated 2.38% or 12,150 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 0.2% or 142,115 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peninsula Asset Mngmt reported 18,746 shares. Whittier reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).