Secor Capital Advisors LP Holding in Air Lease (AL) Has Cut by $5.15 Million; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Value Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut by $12.70 Billion Its Position

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 254,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.45 billion, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 115,003 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 151,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 24,547 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 176,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 38,008 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 1,471 shares to 5,084 shares, valued at $318.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 3,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 1.28M shares. Tillar has invested 1.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 10,301 shares. Round Table Serv Lc holds 0.1% or 5,812 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 6,677 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 15 shares. 140,313 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 116,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Morgan Stanley owns 483,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 35,163 shares to 82,320 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,569 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 19,858 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,909 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Polaris Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 83,400 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd stated it has 739,861 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. California-based Underhill Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 9.31% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ejf Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,534 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company holds 138,700 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 159 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd invested in 36,275 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,964 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hahn Capital Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 883,182 shares. Denali Advisors Limited stated it has 0.42% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake.