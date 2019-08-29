Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake in Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) by $888,448 as Market Value Declined; As New York Times Co (NYT) Share Price Rose, Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased by $89.09 Million Its Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 692,870 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 28,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 109,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 685,182 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $49.80 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 77,433 shares to 92,148 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 4,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 5.72M shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Gam Ag has 57,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 3.21% or 21.42 million shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 11,559 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) or 1.69M shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 210 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 22.07 million shares. Independent Investors accumulated 35,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 15,759 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Ltd. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) or 64,804 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 512,878 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.21M shares or 1.83% of the stock. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares in its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Llc has 1.56M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Trexquant Inv Lp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 919,164 are owned by Lateef Management L P. Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Guggenheim reported 57,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palestra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.07M shares. 15,196 are owned by Hap Trading Lc. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

