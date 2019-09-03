Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.49 Million; Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 5,701 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $292.81. About 1.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 186,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 689,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 503,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 368,114 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 580,000 shares to 11.14M shares, valued at $306.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 21.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Investment Ltd (Prn).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 4,984 shares to 8,709 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,438 shares. 412 are held by Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.58% or 75,000 shares. Bamco New York reported 19,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wright has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ssi Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 178,110 shares. Fort Point Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 858 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 753 shares stake. Pnc Financial Gru holds 122,447 shares. 58,082 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.