Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its National Instrs (NATI) Holding by $1.16 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Crocs (CROX) Holding Upped by Menta Capital Llc

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 322.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 36,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 8,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 164,644 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 44,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 71,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 33,327 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Delta Apparel, Helen of Troy, Hershey and Carriage Services – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Rent-A-Center, Skechers U.S.A., Funko and La-Z-Boy – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ignore Trade War, Focus on U.S. Economy: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,414 shares. Profit Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.45% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 88,073 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) or 12,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 17,562 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 145,327 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 141,772 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 42,386 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,120 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Convergence Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 40,666 shares. Eam Invsts Limited stated it has 93,276 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 11,562 shares to 19,264 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Instruments and ETAS Joint Venture Granted Regulatory Approval – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Instruments declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For National Instruments (NATI) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Instruments Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Call with the Financial Community – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 45,331 shares to 107,579 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NATI’s profit will be $49.25M for 28.37 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.