Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Holding by $770,627; Share Value Declined; Twin Capital Management Has Lifted Centene Common (CNC) Position by $3.42 Million; Shares Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Common (CNC) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 45,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,579 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 62,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 198,365 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 02/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII’s Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BOOSTS RANGE FOR YR VIEW FOR ADJ EPS; 30/04/2018 – WALTER H. HALL, JR. Reports 5.735% Stake In Meridian Waste Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience 2Q Rev $56.5M; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations to Attend and Present at Premier Biomass Processing Conference; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 05/03/2018 The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk; 01/05/2018 – News On Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. (MRDN) Now Under ATIS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 109,666 were reported by Natixis Advsr L P. Amer Century Companies has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 102,142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 60,705 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ls Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 164,108 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Vanguard Gru holds 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 4.56M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Bogle Inv LP De invested 0.18% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 27,367 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. $22,516 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was bought by Rice John McCune Jr. on Wednesday, May 22. 5,000 shares were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID, worth $57,015 on Friday, May 10.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 20,509 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,908 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 111,771 shares. Eaton Vance has 184,738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 34,712 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.22% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.10 million shares. Boston Lc has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 180 are owned by Cap Guardian. Eagle Asset has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 13,550 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 9,412 shares. Cypress Limited Co (Wy) holds 400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 2.78M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 399,788 shares.

