Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding By $533,646; Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 26.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 23,202 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 109,576 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 86,374 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 284,739 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 6 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced stock positions in Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 791,583 shares, up from 736,588 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.00% above currents $23.81 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. Capital One upgraded CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Capital One has “Overweight” rating and $2500 target.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 161,181 shares to 11,963 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 10,200 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 10,350 shares traded or 72.87% up from the average. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $79.84 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

