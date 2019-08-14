Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Position as Share Value Rose; Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holding by $3.91 Million as Share Price Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 20,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 149,618 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 170,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $218. About 1.02M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 82.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 139,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The hedge fund held 29,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 169,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 91,807 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Double-Digit Dividend Hike From McDonald’s This Year? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 7,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 8,594 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,723 shares. Wealthquest Corp has 1,810 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.23% or 46,024 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.88% or 170,401 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 313,842 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 2,525 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,291 shares. 375 are held by Cordasco Finance Ntwk. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 21,418 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wharton Business Gp Ltd has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15,528 shares to 19,686 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 338,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 8,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability reported 21,510 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Gp accumulated 37,951 shares. Nbw Ltd Co owns 187,136 shares. Jupiter Asset invested in 0.03% or 38,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Service Incorporated has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Blackrock Inc reported 5.51 million shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 19,564 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 1,408 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP reported 29,856 shares. Athena Limited Liability Co stated it has 65,989 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.